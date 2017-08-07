Experience an Unforgettable Latino Night at COAST Beach Club Bistro, Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin

Monday August 7, 2017
Bangkok--7 Aug--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

The COAST Beach Club & Bistro at Centara Grand Hua Hin proudly presents their "Latino Night" on 18th August, 2017. Enjoy an unforgettable Latino night as you explore the Churrasco buffet which includes latinspecialties of BBQ beef & lamb with chimmichurri sauce, spicy shrimp tacos with corn salsa, crab bisque with chili and many other South American treats.

Complimented with Diplomatic rum mixed by award-winning mixologist -Milk Pailin and Latin tunes by DJ Steve Johnstonfrom Surf 102.5 FM.
Come and be part of this ultimate experience at THB 1,100++ per person, Buffet opens from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the COAST Beach Club & Bistro.
For reservation, please call 0 3251 2021or email to coasthuahin@chr.co.th

