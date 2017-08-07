Charity Auctions for Children at the Sunday Jazzy Brunch

Bangkok--7 Aug--Sheraton Grande

On the first Sunday of every month from August – December (excluding November), you can enjoy the spectacular Sunday Jazzy Brunch with a special monthly auction to help raise essential funds for the Pediatrics Cardiac SurgeryFoundation.

The outstanding charity is dedicated to helping children who live in poverty and suffer from heart disease by performing life-saving operations. With your heartfelt support, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit has been raising funds for the Pediatrics Cardiac Surgery Foundation since 2014 and has made donations totaling 2,825,000 Baht.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit will continuously support the foundation this year in saving children's lives through the monthly auctions at the Sunday Jazzy Brunch, held across our three award-winning venues, Rossini's, basil, and The Living Room on Sunday August 6, September 3, October 1 and December 3.

At the first auction on Sunday August 6, diners can bid for eleven vouchers for stays in some of the most luxurious Marriott Hotels & Resorts around the world including Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel – Australia, Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel – Hong Kong, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach – Singapore, The Westin Grand Frankfurt – Germany, The Kiroro, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel Hokkaido – Japan, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort – Indonesia, and more.

Held across three award-winning venues, Rossini's, basil, and The Living Room, the Sunday Jazzy Brunch is renowned as Bangkok's finest buffet. The fabulous choice includes an array of antipasti, succulent cold cuts, live pasta and risotto cooking stations where talented chefs cook a la minute dishes to order and a carvery serving traditional Sunday roasts. There's also enticing seafood such as Kumamoto, Gillardeau and Fine de Claire oysters, Alaskan king crab legs, sushi and sashimi, and authentic Indian curries, spicy Thai temptations, delicate Chinese dim sum delights and Peking duck. Your gourmet feast ends with a selection of artisan cheeses, an array of luscious European and Thai desserts. Diners also enjoy live music from a world-class jazz band and fun for the children at our "Kid's Corner" with cupcakes creation activity.

Don't miss the chance to help support the remarkable Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Foundation at the Sunday Jazzy Brunch.

The renowned Sunday Jazzy Brunch is served every Sunday from 00 to 15.00 hours on level 1.The Sunday Jazzy Brunch is just 2,500++ Baht per person.Free flow Prosecco wines and cocktails at 999++ Baht per person.The Grande Club and SPG members enjoy privileges.

For further information, please contact: 02 6498353

email dining.sgs@luxurycollection.com

or visit our online store at www.sheratongrandesukhumvit.com/en/store