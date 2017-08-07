Photo Release: Amari Watergate Bangkok welcomes Miss Myanmar World

กรุงเทพฯ--7 ส.ค.--Amari Watergate Bangkok Anna Rohm (left), Hotel Manager, and Nisara Khumphong (right), Director of Marketing Communications, Amari Watergate Bangkok, gave a warm welcome to Ei Kyawt Khaing (centre), Miss Myanmar World 2017, at the Executive Lounge on the 32nd floor of the hotel on her visit to attend the Women's Journey Thailand campaign of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

