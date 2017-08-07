Mothers Day At Cape House

Bangkok--7 Aug--Cape and Kantary Hotels

On 12th August 2017, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., No.43 Italian Bistro at Cape House, Bangkok invites you to bring your mother to show your love. We know that your mother is very special person so we have put together a very special dinner in her honour. Bring Mum to enjoy a wonderful meal surrounded by her family – exactly as it should be! Enjoy this happy experience for only 950++ Baht per person.

More details are available from Cape House, Langsuan on: 02-658-7444 or by visiting our website at:www.capecollection.com