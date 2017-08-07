Experience #Pampering of eforea Package at eforea spa, Hilton Pattaya

General Press Releases Monday August 7, 2017 14:14
Bangkok--7 Aug--Hilton Pattaya
eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya introduces 'Pampering of eforea' spa package exclusively designed for your ultimate relaxation.

Enjoy a deep relaxing massage using the power of aromatherapy oils and traditional Thai massage techniques to melt tension and harmonize the body. Followed by an exclusive half-hour choice of herbal hot compresses or hot stones placed on key energy points. Complete with a pressure point facial massage and de-stressing scalp treatment to maximize relaxation and a completely new body experience.

'Pampering of eforea' package is priced at THB 4,500 per person and THB 8,000 per couple for 2 hours and available from August 1st – October 31st, 2017.
eforea spa is located on level 17 of Hilton Pattaya and open daily from 10am – 10pm.
For more information or reservation, please call +66(0)38-253-000 or pattaya.eforeaspa@hilton.com

Experience #Pampering of eforea Package at eforea spa, Hilton Pattaya

