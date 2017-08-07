Experience #Pampering of eforea Package at eforea spa, Hilton Pattaya

Experience #Pampering of eforea Package at eforea spa, Hilton PattayaGeneral Press Releases Monday August 7, 2017 14:14
Enjoy a deep relaxing massage using the power of aromatherapy oils and traditional Thai massage techniques to melt tension and harmonize the body. Followed by an exclusive half-hour choice of herbal hot compresses or hot stones placed on key energy points. Complete with a pressure point facial massage and de-stressing scalp treatment to maximize relaxation and a completely new body experience.
