Thai Oasis Spa introduces Thai traditional massage wisdom to Japanese students

Bangkok--7 Aug--Thai Oasis Spa School Once again, the Thai Oasis Spa School was invited by the JCFL Summer Open Campus in Japan to present a training course on Thai Traditional Massage and Aromatherapy Massage to Japanese students interested in Thai Spa. More than 30 students attended the introduction to massage and demonstration of making Thai Herbal Compresses. This activity promoted Thai Spa wisdom, with instruction by Miss Kanyanut Charoenchai, the Thai Oasis Spa School Training Manager who conducted this two day event, July 21-23, 2017 at the Japan College for Languages (JCFL), Tokyo, Japan.

