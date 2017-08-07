2017 Special Culinary Classics: Farewell Symphony

2017 Special Culinary Classics: Farewell SymphonyGeneral Press Releases Monday August 7, 2017 14:58
Join us for a special Culinary Classics concert as the Pro Musica Orchestra, under the baton of the versatile Leo Phillips, who will also be on Viola, perform a "Farewell Symphony" to pay a fitting tribute to His Late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
One by one the orchestra bid their moving farewells as they perform Paul Hindemith's Music of Mourning for Viola and String Orchestra, along with Josef Haydn's "Mourning" Symphony No. 44 and his "Farewell" Symphony No. 45 on a not-to-be-missed evening for regulars and newcomers.
4. 3-Day 2-Night package for stay on Friday, 18 - Saturday, 19 August 2017 at only THB 12,499 net with breakfast, FREE two culinary classics concert ticket on Friday, 18 and complimentary Barbecue Buffet Dinner on Saturday, 19 for two
