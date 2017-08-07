2017 Special Culinary Classics: Farewell Symphony

Bangkok--7 Aug--Dusit Thani Hua Hin

Join us for a special Culinary Classics concert as the Pro Musica Orchestra, under the baton of the versatile Leo Phillips, who will also be on Viola, perform a "Farewell Symphony" to pay a fitting tribute to His Late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

One by one the orchestra bid their moving farewells as they perform Paul Hindemith's Music of Mourning for Viola and String Orchestra, along with Josef Haydn's "Mourning" Symphony No. 44 and his "Farewell" Symphony No. 45 on a not-to-be-missed evening for regulars and newcomers.

Venue: The Royal Dusit Hall, Dusit Thani Hua Hin

Date: Friday, 18 August 2017

Time: 18:00 for registration, concert starts at 18:30

Admission:

1. Ticket only: THB 800 net per person

2. Ticket including post-concert Thai Market Night buffet dinner: THB 1,600 net per person

3. Ticket including post-concert Italian 4-course set dinner: THB 1,800 net per person

4. 3-Day 2-Night package for stay on Friday, 18 - Saturday, 19 August 2017 at only THB 12,499 net with breakfast, FREE two culinary classics concert ticket on Friday, 18 and complimentary Barbecue Buffet Dinner on Saturday, 19 for two

All tickets include one complimentary drink during the pre-concert reception or the intermission.

Terms and conditions apply.

For reservations, please call +66 (0) 3252 0009 or email to dthhfb@dusit.com and dthhrsvn@dusit.com