Make Mothers Day Memorable at Orchid Cafe Weekend Grande Seafood Buffet

Bangkok--7 Aug--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

This Mother's Day on Saturday August 12, make your mother feel special. Treat her to a fabulous feast of seafood inspired dishes at our Weekend Grande Seafood Buffet at Orchid Cafe.

Brimming with freshly caught seafood delights at the Weekend Grande Seafood Buffet are succulent oysters with a variety of accompaniments, plump New Zealand mussels, tiger prawns, rock lobsters, Alaskan king crab legs, and more. The bountiful buffet also includes spicy Thai favorites, delicate dim sum, beautifully presented Japanese sushi and sashimi, tobiko and salmon roe blinis, and pan-fried foie gras. Luscious Thai and international desserts, chocolate fondue, tropical fruits, imported cheeses, and an excellent selection of wines complement the dining experience.

Make Mother's Day memorable. Get together with your family for an unforgettable meal at lunch or dinner Weekend Grande Seafood Buffet on Saturday August 12.

The Weekend Grande Seafood Buffet on Mother's Day at Orchid Cafe is 1,950++ Baht per adult and 1,200++ Baht per child. Every mum will receive a beautiful floral hand garland.

Lunch Buffet: 12.00 – 14.30 hours

Dinner Buffet: 18.00 – 22.30 hours

The Grande Club and SPG members enjoy special privileges.

For further information, please contact: 02 6498355, email dining.sgs@luxurycollection.com

or visit our online store at www.sheratongrandesukhumvit.com/en/store