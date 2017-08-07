Thatthep Thamrongwarasart Appointed New Resort Manager of Centara Chaan Talay Resort Villas Trat

Thatthep Thamrongwarasart Appointed New Resort Manager of Centara Chaan Talay Resort Villas TratGeneral Press Releases Monday August 7, 2017 13:06
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand's largest hotel operator, announced the appointment of Mr. Thatthep ("Kevin") Thamrongwarasart to manage their beach resort in Trat, on the east side of the Gulf of Thailand. The appointment was effective since June.
Mr. Thatthep graduated with a bachelor's degree in general management from Bangkok University and has a diploma in travel and tourism from Cavendish College London. He has worked for more than 15 years in hotel management and has valuable experience across a multitude of fine brands. Since beginning his career at Six Senses Bangkok, his journey has taken him to Sheraton, Dusit, Ritz Carlton and Sofitel in various roles across Thailand. Prior to joining Centara, he held a senior management position at Sofitel So Bangkok.
For Centara, Mr. Thatthep will manage an exclusive retreat known for its tranquil natural setting in the jungle on a white sand beach. The resort offers villas and suites with private sundecks and jacuzzis perfect for couples; larger units ideal for families; and meeting venues popular for conferences and team-building retreats. An open-air restaurant and bar take advantage of beach sunsets and views across the channel to Koh Chang and neighboring islands. The resort is less than an hour from the town of Trat and its airport, or about a 4-hour drive from Bangkok.
"We are pleased to have Mr. Thatthep join the Centara family," said Mr.Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts. "His experience will benefit the guests and staff of our little jewel of a resort in Trat."
Mr. Thatthep Thamrongwarasart said "I'm very pleased and honoured to be part of the Centara family. I'd like to take this opportunity to learn and grow together with this internationally renowned, successful Thai brand. I hope I can also bring more value to my hometown region and can't wait to see the development in local tourism in the near future".
