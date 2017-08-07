Return to Bubbles A Night at Bubbles Mansion on Friday, August 25, 2017 At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--7 Aug--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Return to Bubbles presents "A Night at Bubbles Mansion", a party event plucked right from the hills of Hollywood with August's Return to Bubbles as we transform the place to be all about A Night at Bubbles Mansion party.

"Bubbles", was opened in 1977, following the trend of disco fever inspired by the movie "Saturday Night Fever". Became one of the high-end night places to hang out, located on the lower lobby level of Dusit Thani Bangkok.

In the month of August, "A Night at Bubbles Mansion" on Friday, 25 August 2017, just bring your disco spirit, starts from 21:00 hrs. until 01:00 hrs.

Gracing the event will be DJ Peter Chie, the Gold Record winning head DJ and program director for Taipei's most popular discotheque. Known for his truly groovy taste in late seventies and eighties music, DJ Peter will be spinning hits both sultry and slow through the entire night.

Return to Bubbles is being arranged as part of Dusit Thani Bangkok's 48th anniversary celebrations, which also includes a series of special promotions on accommodation, events, and dining at the hotel. The promotions, which will be held throughout the year, are listed online at www.dusit.com/48anniversary.

For more information and reservation, please call Dusit Thani Bangkok at +66 (0) 2200 9000 ext. 2998, 2999. Website: www.dusit.com/dtbk, www.facebook.com/dusitthani