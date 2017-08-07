DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok presents #Oh my Mom celebration Mothers Day brunch at Dee Lite Restaurant

Bangkok--7 Aug--DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok

A major focus of the Mother's Day celebration brunch menu is Dee Lite's popular 'Oh My Goong' buffet presentation with a fabulous selection of prawn and shrimp dishes such as ceviche, deep-fried, breaded, spicy salad, boiled and wok-fried.

The 'Oh my Mom' live cooking station also offers amazing choices. Guests select the prawns and the Dee Lite chefs prepare them to order just the way the guests prefer. Options include tom yum, tom kha and BBQ. Baked pasta, beef steak, roasted duck and fish dishes are also available at the extensive buffet.

"It's the perfect place to treat Mom on this very special day. Every Mom receives a special floral hand garland and all guests enjoy a complimentary welcome drink at Dee Lite," explains General Manager Ian Barrow.

While adult guests savor this genuinely traditional family brunch the children will be enjoying their own special menu whilst being entertained at Dee Lite's famous Junior Club. The week-end programme includes educational activities and games - including role play when they will have tremendous fun being a junior chef, housekeeper or bartender.

Mother's Day week-end brunch is available on August 12-13, 2107 (12.00 to 15.00 hrs.) and is priced at THB 1,150 net per person including soft drinks. Children aged less than 12 years of age eat for free. Come 4 pay 3 (Moms dine for free in groups of four and more adults).

Dee Lite restaurant is located on level 1 of DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok.

For reservations, please call 02 649 6666 or email bkkss.info@hilton.com