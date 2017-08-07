ALL FOR MOMS AND MORE AT THE HOUSE ON SATHORN THIS MOTHERS DAY

Bangkok--7 Aug--W BANGKOK

Mother's Day Offers at The House on Sathorn Ensure Mom will Know She's The Most Special Person in Everyone's Life.

This Mother's Day, Mom is spoiled for choice at The House on Sathorn. Indeed, families can treat her to either a barbecue feast or a special Afternoon Tea Set in The Courtyard.

Mother's Day Seafood BBQ

This year, The House on Sathorn provides a setting like no other in Bangkok for celebrating Mother's Day. On 12th August, the menu will be equally inspiring with an all-you-can-eat seafood barbecue buffet lunch, featuring the finest ingredients.

Mom will enjoy a wide selection of different food stations such as our 'Robota Grill' featuring char-grilled miso cod, river prawn skewers, roasted grouper with sambal beurre blanc and much more. The 'Seafood on Ice' station features Alaskan crab, Phuket slipper lobster and black mussels to name a few. Complementing the seafood are sides and salads such as orzo risotto, sauteed wild mushrooms, cauliflower gratin, casear salad anchovy and char-grilled asparagus salad.

Mom will know how sweet everyone is on her while enjoying desserts like the Hong Kong waffle with berries and chocolate profiterole. Plus! All moms also receive a complimentary welcome cocktail, bubbly or mocktail! But if you and mom want to have a little more fun, enjoy our additional package of free flow house wine (white, red, rose) at only THB 880++/person.

The Mother's Day Seafood BBQ at The House on Sathorn is priced at THB 1,480++/person, available on Saturday, August 12th, 2017 only from 12PM to 4PM

Mother's Tea Time

For this Mother's Day long weekend, spend quality time with mom during Mother's Day in a beautiful garden setting, the heart of The House, The Courtyard, sipping tea and delighting in assorted delights. You and Mom can enjoy our best-selling Afternoon Tea Set exclusively designed for Mother's Day!

Mother's Tea Time features traditional and mango scones with homemade marmalade, jam and devonshire clotted cream. Other treats include pandan-coconut passion fruit cake, Macau egg tarts, mango sticky rice macaroons, caramelized pecan nut tart, strawberry yoghurt tart and much more! Savory delicacies include mushrooms-truffle mascarpone cream mini croissants, and fried spring rolls crab meat to name a few.

Mother's Tea Time is priced at THB 1,350++/person including TWG Tea, during August 12th – 13th, 2017 from 2:30PM – 5:30PM. Special! Every Mother's Day Afternoon Tea set comes with a Jasmine Garland for your mom!

For more information or reservations contact thehouseonsathorn@whotels.com or 02-344-4025. For up to date information on The House on Sathorn visit www.thehouseonsathorn.com or follow us at www.facebook.com/thehouseonsathorn

Reviving a Landmark in the Heart of Bangkok

Built in 1889 during the reign of King Rama V, The House's neo-classical structure originally housed wealthy businessman Luang Sathorn Rajayutka, who created Sathorn Canal. The home was later was passed down to his descendents. In the early 1920s, the site was converted into the majestic Hotel Royal. Later, from 1948 to 1999, the building served as the Russian Embassy.

Recognizing the immense historic value of the house, the development team worked closely with Thailand's Fine Arts Department to carefully restore the home to its former glory, as part of the conversion to The House on Sathorn. Major renovations were conducted on the four buildings and large courtyard, keeping the original main structure intact. Meanwhile, inside, the original color palette, intricate wooden staircases and even the Sathorn Rajayutka family's personalized fresco motifs have all been meticulously restored by the Fine Arts Department. The compelling juxtaposition of contemporary components and new elements reflect the boundless creativity of renowned design firm AvroKO of New York.

Chef Fatih Tutak

Originally hailing from Istanbul, Turkey, Director of Culinary Fatih Tutak oversees all food and drink operations at The House on Sathorn. The chef's distinctive menus are inspired by his extensive travels in Asia and beyond. Constantly seeking new recipes and preparation methods, Chef Fatih communicates with guests through the mediums of flavor, texture and color – and more than a dash of good humor.

"My culinary interest was inspired at a young age by my mother's home cooking, which developed into a passion and fuelled my dream of becoming a chef," explains Chef Fatih. "Combining the finest seasonal ingredients from Asia, each dish also reflect my love of travel and delight in the discovery of new things. This 'fun dining' concept perfectly balances technique, culinary sensibility and a sense of lightheartedness, which is well aligned with the house's narrative."

Chef Fatih comes to The House on Sathorn after creating a unique dining experience at The Bellbrook Hong Kong, recognized by the Hong Kong-Macau Michelin Guide 2015. Other stints include the world-renowned restaurant NOMA in Copenhagen and 3 Michelin-starred Nihonryori Ryugin in Tokyo. He also served as the Executive Sous Chef at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, among other celebrated establishments. Recently, his greatest accomplishment is having his signature restaurant, The Dining Room being listed as one of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2017, sponsored by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

The House on Sathorn

Since opening in 2015, The House on Sathorn has taken place among the city's most distinctive food and drink venues. And as to the building itself, what a place it is. The neo-classical structure dating from 1889 functioned first as private residence, by the 1920s had become a hotel, then later from mid-century to 1999 served as site of the Russian embassy.

Today, The House on Sathorn further stands out as a tremendously eclectic location. The building and grounds – directly adjacent W Bangkok – comprise four separate venues: signature restaurant The Dining Room (Asia's 50 Best Restaurant 2017), outdoor bistro The Courtyard, and a timeless destination bar The Bar in addition to Upstairs and The Conservatory for meeting and social gatherings.