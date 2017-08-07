Chocoholic Pleasure at Panorama Dramatic Atmosphere

Chocoholic Pleasure at Panorama Dramatic AtmosphereGeneral Press Releases Monday August 7, 2017 16:20
- Chocolate mousse with original apricot flavored brandy
- Charlotte aux chocolate
- Tiramisu chocolate mousse flavored mocha
- La chocolate catalane
- Chocolate liegeois
Latest Press Release
On 12th August 2017, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., No.43 Italian Bistro at Cape House, Bangkok invites you to bring your mother to show your love. We know that your mother is very special person so we have put together a very special dinner in her honour....
Spoil your inner sweet tooth and enjoy delicate pastries made with passion and love by the talented Chef Frederic at Panorama – Dramatic Atmosphere, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel, priced at 160 baht ++. - Chocolate mousse with original apricot flavored...
In Thailand, Mother's Day is celebrated on 12th August to commemorate the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Mother of all Thai people.: The Continent Hotel Bangkok at Asok is opening up its Destination Dining high rise venues with an attractive...
Escape for dinner and overlooking the most spectacular view of Bangkok city at Red Sky restaurant on the 55th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld. To fully enjoy an unforgettable dining experience, Chef Christian Ham...
Once again, the Thai Oasis Spa School was invited by the JCFL Summer Open Campus in Japan to present a training course on Thai Traditional Massage and Aromatherapy Massage to Japanese students interested in Thai Spa. More than 30 students attended the...