Chocoholic Pleasure at Panorama Dramatic Atmosphere

Bangkok--7 Aug--Royal Cliff Hotels Group Spoil your inner sweet tooth and enjoy delicate pastries made with passion and love by the talented Chef Frederic at Panorama – Dramatic Atmosphere, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel, priced at 160 baht ++. Chocolate mousse with original apricot flavored brandy

Charlotte aux chocolate

Tiramisu chocolate mousse flavored mocha

La chocolate catalane

Chocolate liegeois Available until September 2017. For more information, contact Tel: 038 250 421 ext 2007, 2037 or email gro-main@royalcliff.com.

