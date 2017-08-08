MICE Partners with VOGUE to Invite Women Runners to Bangkok Womens Run in partnership with VOGUE

Bangkok--8 Aug--Asialife Media

Mr Rut Jiroajvanichakorn (Middle), Managing Director of MICE & Communication, Ms Thapanee Kiatphaibool (third from right), Executive Director, Events Department, Tourism Authority of Thailand Ms Siri Udomritthiruj (third from left), CEO of Serendipity Media Co., LTD, publisher of VOGUE Thailand in the press conference "Bangkok Women's Run in partnership with VOGUE"

MICE & Communication with VOGUE will organize Bangkok Women's Run in partnership with VOGUE on Sunday, September 3, 2017 at Rama 8 Bridge under the theme of Beauty just got stronger! to gather women to express their own beauty at the race route internationally certified by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). Highlights include finisher's necklaces instead of medals and special gifts for Top100 finishers sponsored by T Mark Project of Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, for the first 100 finishers in each category. VOGUE Thailand will host a special activity with a photography studio with professional photographers to snap finishers, creating a new experience for women confident in their strength and beauty no matter what situation.

Mr Rut Jiroajvanichakorn, Managing Director of MICE & Communication reveals that

the idea behind Bangkok Women's Run in partnership with VOGUE, the first exclusive women's run to be held in Bangkok occurred after he saw that both Thai and foreign women would often have to travel abroad to join in exclusive women's races in other countries. With the growing number of women runners, MICE, as the running event organizers with world-class standards, joined hands with the most influential international fashion magazine VOGUE to hold Bangkok Women's Run in partnership with VOGUE on Sunday, 3 September, 2017 at Rama 8 Bridge under the theme of Beauty just got stronger! with the aim to establish an exclusive women's run and to gather women runners to show their strength and beauty in their own style.

Mr Jiroajvanichakorn added that Bangkok Women's Run in partnership with VOGUE will cater only to women with 3 distances: 5, 10 and 21.1 kilometers. The start and finish points will be on Rama 8 Bridge with the entire race taking place on the bridge. Runners will get a chance to enjoy the beautiful Bangkok panorama and the Chao Phraya River, one of the most scenic routes in Bangkok and a once-in-a-lifetime chance to run this route. Moreover, the distance for this route has been inspected and certified by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), therefore, the 10 kilometer and 21.1 kilometer distance runs in this race will be officially certified. This event has also received the race organization certification from the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) and the Athletic Association of Thailand (AAT) as well as gained the support of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to promote the event internationally. For this first race, the TAT will focus on women runners in Asia such as in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.

As the race will be the first exclusive women's run in Thailand, MICE is aiming to impress all women runners participating in the race with a special gift, the finisher necklace made from high quality metal engraved with the different distances which will be handed out to all finishers as a keepsake. Furthermore, the first 100 runners to reach the finish line for the 10- and 21.1-kilometer distances as well as the first 50 runners for the 5-kilometer distance will receive a bracelet with a special charm provided by the Thailand Trust Mark or T Mark, a certified mark from the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce or the DITP. On the race day, there will also be a T Mark booth handing out quality Thai products which matches the concept of the event in which beautiful strong women are those who is proud of knowing how to choose quality Thai products that are produced with social responsibility, environmental concern and fair labor in mind.

Moreover, all runners will receive a Puma running shirt made with 100% polyester microfiber used for athletic wear which has been treated with mag cool substance for increased comfort and dryness for wearers complete with quick-drying fabric and anti-bacterial technology. Bangkok Women's Run in partnership with VOGUE is now open for registration at www.bangkokwomensrun.com with a limited capacity for only 3,000 runners!

Ms Siri Udomritthiruj. CEO of Serendipity Media, reveals that VOGUE believes that all women are beautiful in their own way and has the power to accomplish anything. VOGUE is looking forward to see women overcome their own limitations at Bangkok Women's Run in partnership with VOGUE to discover their beauty and power within. All runners can enjoy privileges to download the VOGUE E-Magazine for 6 months for free of charge! starting from September 2017 to February 2018. Healthy models from VOGUE will also be joining the race in different distances to show that beauty can come along with physical strength. Moreover, to welcome finishers to the finish line, VOGUE will organize a studio with professional photographers from VOGUE Thailand to snap photographs of runners to reveal their personal beauty after the success in overcoming their limit.