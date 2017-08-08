Sandy Stuvik aiming for more podiums at Fuji

Bangkok--8 Aug--Stuvik Racing Project

After an exciting and rewarding third round of the Championship in Suzuka, which saw Thai driver Sandy Stuvik clinch his first podium and class victory in GT cars, Sandy is prepared to do it all again at the following Japanese round. Located at the foothills of the famous Mount Fuji, the Fuji Speedway will be hosting the fourth round of the Blancpain GT Series Asia during 18-20 August, 2017

"I've never driven at Fuji before, so it will be a new experience for me. I have done as much research and sim laps on the circuit as I can, to be ready for the first practice on Friday. Due to the circuit's geographical location, we will be hoping for some rain throughout the weekend to boost our chances." Sandy says.

During the Fuji weekend, Sandy will once again be reuniting his partnership with Croatian driver Martin Kodric. The goal for the weekend will be to try to score as many points as possible, to try to gain back what was lost earlier in the season.

"Although the Fuji circuit does not play to the strengths of our Lamborghini Huracan GT3, we will be trying to extract as much time from the corners as possible, to try to minimize our loss on the straights. I am looking forward to going racing again, but our main aim this weekend will be to try to finish as well as possible, and to get points in both races." Sandy explains.

The fourth round of the Blancpain GT Series Asia at Fuji Speedway will take place on the 18-20th August. Sandy is supported by The Pizza Company, Singha Corporation, Dacon Inspection Services, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thai Airways, ThaiWings Travel Agency, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand.