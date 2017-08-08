CELEBRATE MOTHERS DAY WITH STUNNING RIVER VIEWS AT SKYLINE

General Press Releases Tuesday August 8, 2017 10:36
Bangkok--8 Aug--Minor Hotels
Spice up Mother's Day with a buffet treat of sensational seafood and spicy curries. Mums dine with our compliments when dining with three paying adults.

Share a sophisticated evening on top of the city with superb flavours and views. Dive into speciality seafood dishes like Southern crab with egg or a seafood green curry. Eat as many oysters and prawns from our chilled station as you wish. Try Beef Massaman or a Northern Khao Soi to get your tastebuds tingling.

Tap along to the upbeat live band as you take in the city views from a great height. Tuck into tasty dishes from Thailand, India and beyond. Save some room for sweet treats from our dessert buffet.
12 August, Saturday evenings start at 6:30 pm at Skyline. Get cosy with mom and family in one of our enclaves before exploring the world of Seafood and Spice from our delectable buffet.
Price at baht 1,200 net per person. For reservation, please call Riversidedining +66 (0) 2431 9100 Ext. 1416 or visit avanihotels.com

