JAIME MAMAN: Gourmet French cuisine the perfect gift for mums this Mothers Day weekend

Bangkok--8 Aug--Vivaldi

J'AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain presents a gourmet French cuisine experience on Mother's Day weekend (come 4 pay 3). The idea is to offer very affordable 2 Michelin star quality cuisine, the perfect gift idea for 12-14 August 2017, with J'AIME MAMAN comprising a five course set menu priced at 2,500 THB per person net. Each course is designed by Head Chef Amerigo Sesti to reflect a soft, personal touch; colours and flavours that will remind mothers of this great family occasion, and the expression of love shown by the immediate family.

The first course consists of Verbena-scented lobster bisque served with pineapple, the two appetizers are Shellfish juice and Italian basil gelee with clam, tomato and lemon confit, and Michel Lorain signature quail and Foie gras tourte. Guests may choose from three main courses, selecting from either Bouillabaisse-style rock fish with saffron-scented fennel puree, or Braised pork shank and cheeks Parmentier with homemade ravioli and carrot and apple puree, or Stuffed sous-vide quail with braised garden vegetables and tomato water gastrique jus.

The dessert course consists of Pistachio milk ice cream and mandarin sorbet marble served with orange marmalade and dark chocolate tuile.

The Special offer of "Come 4, Pay 3" cannot be combined with other promotions, including those provided by credit card issuing banks. J'AIME MAMAN is available for lunch from 12:00 pm – 02:30 pm and dinner from 06:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 12-14 August 2017, and is priced at 2,500 THB NET per person including tea and coffee, with the fourth person receiving the free set menu promotion. J'AIME by Chef Jean-Michel Lorain is located at U Sathorn Bangkok, Sathorn.

For more information and reservations please call J'AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain on 02 119 4899 or email reserve@jaime-bangkok.com Please visit the website at www.jaime-bangkok.com