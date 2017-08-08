JAIME MAMAN: Gourmet French cuisine the perfect gift for mums this Mothers Day weekend

JAIME MAMAN: Gourmet French cuisine the perfect gift for mums this Mothers Day weekendGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 8, 2017 15:11
J'AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain presents a gourmet French cuisine experience on Mother's Day weekend (come 4 pay 3). The idea is to offer very affordable 2 Michelin star quality cuisine, the perfect gift idea for 12-14 August 2017, with J'AIME MAMAN comprising a five course set menu priced at 2,500 THB per person net. Each course is designed by Head Chef Amerigo Sesti to reflect a soft, personal touch; colours and flavours that will remind mothers of this great family occasion, and the expression of love shown by the immediate family.
The first course consists of Verbena-scented lobster bisque served with pineapple, the two appetizers are Shellfish juice and Italian basil gelee with clam, tomato and lemon confit, and Michel Lorain signature quail and Foie gras tourte. Guests may choose from three main courses, selecting from either Bouillabaisse-style rock fish with saffron-scented fennel puree, or Braised pork shank and cheeks Parmentier with homemade ravioli and carrot and apple puree, or Stuffed sous-vide quail with braised garden vegetables and tomato water gastrique jus.
The Special offer of "Come 4, Pay 3" cannot be combined with other promotions, including those provided by credit card issuing banks. J'AIME MAMAN is available for lunch from 12:00 pm – 02:30 pm and dinner from 06:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 12-14 August 2017, and is priced at 2,500 THB NET per person including tea and coffee, with the fourth person receiving the free set menu promotion. J'AIME by Chef Jean-Michel Lorain is located at U Sathorn Bangkok, Sathorn.
Latest Press Release
Mr Rut Jiroajvanichakorn (Middle), Managing Director of MICE & Communication, Ms Thapanee Kiatphaibool (third from right), Executive Director, Events Department, Tourism Authority of Thailand Ms Siri Udomritthiruj (third from left), CEO of...
Shangri-La Hotel's Bangkok invites guests to express the love they have for mom this Mother's Day by treating her to an unforgettable buffet brunch at NEXT2 Cafe on 12 August 2017 or a special set menu at Shang Palace on 12 and 13 August 2017. NEXT2...
Guests can celebrate Mother's Day this year by treating their mom to a truly relaxing moment with "Her Day" at CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok. An exclusive 105-minute treatment is designed to make all moms feel special during the month of...
Ms. Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015, and Mr. Timothy "Tim" Yap, a famous Philippine TV and radio host, were on a visit to Thailand to film a series of videos, "Pia's Journey to Thailand" showcasing Thailand's unique local experiences, jointly supported...
On 8 -10 August from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at California Steak Restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi, we will present our Vietnamese Food Festival. Indulge in Vietnamese Signature Flavours with our chef's selection of delectable dishes. This tempting...