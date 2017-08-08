Grilled Seafood Platter @ The Chefs Company Bistro and Beach Bar, Dongtan Beach.

Bangkok--8 Aug--The Chefs Company Bistro and Beach Bar

The Chefs Company Bistro and Beach Bar on Dongtan Beach, the most beautiful beach in Pattaya, is the perfect venue for relaxed evenings while dining and enjoying a stunning sunset view.

The grilled seafood platter designed for two persons, includes large Tiger prawn, Seabass, Rock lobster, Squid, Garlic bread, Crab meat, Fried rice and Blue crab. The grilled mixed seafood platter, is normally priced at 1,750 THB with our current special promotion of 20% totaling only 1,350 THB net for two persons. It combines the finest local and imported seafood, such as New Zealand mussels and served with our delicious seafood sauce.

You can enjoy this exciting seafood promotion at The Chefs Company Bistro from Monday to Sunday from 6 p.m. to 11.00 p.m. One day advance reservation recommended. For more information, please call 062-709-6691 or visit us at https://www.facebook.com/chefscompany.th/