FUEL YOURSELF FOR THE RAINY SEASON WITH AWAY SPA AT W BANGKOK

Bangkok--8 Aug--W BANGKOK

Fuel Your Inner and Outer Glow with 'Come Rain, Come Shine', AWAY® Spa's Newest Promotions to Help You Get Ready for the Rainy Season!

Get your glow on this rainy season! Just because we're caught in the rain, doesn't mean we can't feel or look fabulous! AWAY® Spa is prepared to make you look good, feel good, go longer, and stay longer throughout your day. The new treatments are designed to help you face any storm, so be prepared to recover, relax and get going at peak performance no matter what the day or night has in store!

ILLUMINATE: THB 3,799++/ PERSON OR THB 6,999++/ COUPLE | 120 MINUTES

Just because it's raining, doesn't mean you can't glow! Get your glow on with this luxurious treatment using all 100% natural pearl that'll help leave your skin fresh, hydrated and nourished!

· 30-minute Pearl Body Scrub

· 30-minute Pearl Body Wrap

· 60-minute Pearl Body Oil Massage (Includes Geranium Rose, Nutmeg , Lime)

WARM IT UP: THB 3,199++/ PERSON | 90 MINUTES

Bangkok can get a bit chilly when it's raining. Warm yourself up with a Thai ginger herbal compress massage ball for heat therapy that'll relax your muscles and relieve all those aches, making you ready to fight the rain again!

· 30-minute Rosehip Mini Facial

· 60-minute Neck, Back and Shoulder Massage with Warm Ginger Herbal Compress

LET IT RAIN: THB 2,999++/ PERSON | 75 MINUTES

Rainy season can get chaotic, but you're invited to a try this treatment that will bring you a deep sense of calm. Relax with techniques & ingredients designed to boost up your physical and mental energy!

· 75-minute Ginger, Rosemary, Tea Tree, Mandarin Orange Oil Massage

Downtown professionals, neighborhood residents and hotel guest will find in AWAY® spa the perfect escape. Along with the above special promotions, the spa offers a comprehensive menu of therapies as well as outstanding facilities including steam room, sauna, Jacuzzi, hamman and salon.

AWAY® Spa is open daily from 10AM – 10PM, located on 6th floor, W Bangkok.

For more information and reservation, call 02-344-4160 or emails: awayspa.wbangkok@whotels.com. For up-to-the-minute information on W Bangkok, please visit www.wbangkok.com or www.facebook.com/wbangkok.

Hidden Gems Unveiled in the city Bangkok

Opened on December 7, 2012, W Bangkok introduces a cutting-edge design concept to North Sathorn Road. The hotel combines a 31-floor modern glass tower with a century-old, European-inspired heritage building. Set in the heart of Bangkok's bustling commercial district with direct access to the city's elevated rail system, W Bangkok is Thailand's first urban W Hotel, following W Retreat Koh Samui, the first destination in Thailand to introduce the W Brand's iconic, hip concept.

W Hotels draws its inspiration from the dynamic energy of its birthplace in New York, and Bangkok, a true 24/7 city - the perfect complement to the W lifestyle. The design and offerings of W Bangkok embody the capital's fusion of past and present to create a shimmering new scene. Interiors mirror the secrecy of the city's obscure alleyways and the evocative twists and turns of its corridors, while evoking spirits of the past and evoking the city's captivating collision of modern skyscrapers, ancient temples and shimmering bijous.