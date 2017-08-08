SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK CELEBRATES MOTHERS DAY WITH LAVISH BUFFET BRUNCH AT NEXT2 CAFe OR A SPECIAL SET MENU AT SHANG PALACE

Bangkok--8 Aug--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

Shangri-La Hotel's Bangkok invites guests to express the love they have for mom this Mother's Day by treating her to an unforgettable buffet brunch at NEXT2 Cafe on 12 August 2017 or a special set menu at Shang Palace on 12 and 13 August 2017.

NEXT2 Cafe on 12 August 2017

For a memorable gathering, mom and family members can savour a buffet-style brunch that features a wide variety of delectable international and local dishes, including freshest seafood assortments, sashimi and nigiri, Peking Duck, Indian and European favourites including Thai street food dishes, prepared by NEXT2 Cafe's culinary team. In addition to global delicacies, guests will enjoy unlimited soft drinks and great live music entertainment, while children can have a fun-filled afternoon at the kid's zone with their favourite dishes and loads of entertainment lined up. The buffet brunch is priced at 2,200 baht net for adults and 1,100 baht net for children. All moms receive a special Blueberry Sacher Cake.

Shang Palace on 12 & 13 August 2017

Mother's Day is another perfect day for family get-togethers and no one is special than mom on this meaningful day. Chef Chow Wai Man has prepared four eight-course set menus for mom and her family. Each set menu has been crafted with special consideration to satisfy family members of all ages.

• The Perfect Mom Set, priced at 23,888 baht net for 10 persons, features dim sum platter, soup, Peking Duck, steamed fish, rice and dessert.

• The Super Mom Set, priced at 21,888 baht net for 10 persons, includes dim sum combination, Peking Duck, wok-fried prawns and scallops, and dessert.

• The Sweet Mom Set, priced at 19,888 baht net for 10 persons, includes Shang Palace combination, soup, main courses and dessert.

• The Amazing Mom Set, priced at 17,888 baht net for 10 persons, includes dim sum platter, soup, main courses and dessert.

Guests ordering set menus will receive a 20 per cent discount voucher for the next visit to the restaurant and a Rose Bud Tea Set giveaway.

A special dim sum and a la carte dishes are available.

For more information and to make a reservation, please call the hotel's restaurant reservations on 02 236 7777 or 02 236 9952 or send an e-mail to restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com.