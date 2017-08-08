SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK CELEBRATES MOTHERS DAY WITH LAVISH BUFFET BRUNCH AT NEXT2 CAFe OR A SPECIAL SET MENU AT SHANG PALACE

SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK CELEBRATES MOTHERS DAY WITH LAVISH BUFFET BRUNCH AT NEXT2 CAFe OR A SPECIAL SET MENU AT SHANG PALACEGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 8, 2017 15:48
Shangri-La Hotel's Bangkok invites guests to express the love they have for mom this Mother's Day by treating her to an unforgettable buffet brunch at NEXT2 Cafe on 12 August 2017 or a special set menu at Shang Palace on 12 and 13 August 2017.
For a memorable gathering, mom and family members can savour a buffet-style brunch that features a wide variety of delectable international and local dishes, including freshest seafood assortments, sashimi and nigiri, Peking Duck, Indian and European favourites including Thai street food dishes, prepared by NEXT2 Cafe's culinary team. In addition to global delicacies, guests will enjoy unlimited soft drinks and great live music entertainment, while children can have a fun-filled afternoon at the kid's zone with their favourite dishes and loads of entertainment lined up. The buffet brunch is priced at 2,200 baht net for adults and 1,100 baht net for children. All moms receive a special Blueberry Sacher Cake.
Mother's Day is another perfect day for family get-togethers and no one is special than mom on this meaningful day. Chef Chow Wai Man has prepared four eight-course set menus for mom and her family. Each set menu has been crafted with special consideration to satisfy family members of all ages.
