Wine Tasting at Mercure Bangkok MakkasanGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 8, 2017 09:45
A cool new place for wine tasting at Mercure Bangkok Makkasan, "M Wine Lounge" has created a wine tasting event with our partner Independent Wine & Spirit (Thailand) Co., Ltd on 16 August 2017 in the evening. Booking is now available.
Wine lovers or guests with a passion for fine wine can join the wine tasting event at M Wine Lounge on 10th floor at Mercure Bangkok Makkasan. We invite wine expert to introduce you the wine knowledge and our wine from Australia from different regions. You can taste different wine in 2 hours which includes cocktail buffets. This event is for everyone from wine drinking beginner or wine expert or people who just love wine. The event is held on Wednesday 16 August 2017, at M Wine Lounge from 19.00 – 21.00 hrs, the price is 899 Baht net.
