HER DAY - MOTHERS DAY INDULGENCE AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOKS CHI, THE SPA

Bangkok--8 Aug--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

Guests can celebrate Mother's Day this year by treating their mom to a truly relaxing moment with "Her Day" at CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok. An exclusive 105-minute treatment is designed to make all moms feel special during the month of Mother's Day, starting today until 30 August 2017.

Children can pamper or share a precious moment together with their beloved mom with a sense of tender and aromatic fragrance from jasmine organic spa products. CHI's expert therapists will begin "Her Day" treatment with full body exfoliation, followed by a relaxing massage in a spacious "spa-within-a-spa" treatment suite. This treatment helps soothe tension and rejuvenate the entire body and soul.

Mom receives a complimentary Panpuri Organic Hand Cream as Mother's Day gift when indulging together in a couple treatment.

This thoughtful treatment for mom is priced at 6,500 baht net for couples and 3,400 baht net for individual.

For more information or for treatment appointments, guests may call CHI on (66 2) 236 7777 extension 6072 or send an email to: chi.bangkok@shangri-la.com. They may also book directly via the hotel's website at http://www.shangri-la.com/bangkok/shangrila/health-leisure/chi-the-spa/.