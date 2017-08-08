A Special Mothers day With ATTITUDE

Tuesday August 8, 2017
Bangkok--8 Aug--Minor Hotels
ATTITUDE restaurant offers a flavorful new four course menu for this year's Mother's day dinner, highlighted by dinner favorites, the cuisine of Chef Andrew Cole.
Presented from 6:00 pm. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, the menu will feature main course choices of several restaurant favorites, including smoked salmon Salad, Seafood Platter, Beef Tenderloin.
Surprise your mom with an ATTITUDE with stunning panoramic views adding to a memorable occasion. Priced at baht 3,500++ per person.
To book your table, please call +66 (0) 2431 9100 Ext. 1416. or visit avanihotels.com

