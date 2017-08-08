Dacon expands its presence into Caspian Oil and Gas market through exclusive representation agreement

Bangkok--8 Aug--Dacon Inspection Services

Dacon Inspection Services has signed an exclusive representation agreement for the Kazakhstan market with PARITET NC LLP a subsidiary of Kamal Oil LLP.

PARITET NC LLP has been serving the Oil and Gas industry in Kazakhstan for the past 10 years providing project management support for the major EPC contracts and was honoured with presidential award for the most promising company in the west Kazakhstan, Dacon's state of art technology for inline inspection tools are based on ultrasound and Magnetic flux leakage will be offered to the Caspian Oil and Gas Market.

Dacon has demonstrated its tool capabilities in their test yard for the team from PARITET NC LLP and had signed the co-operation agreement by the chief executives of both the companies.

PARITET NC LLP will soon fabricate the test pipeline in Kazakhstan to demonstrate the tool capabilities to its customers, this would be the first ever live demonstration of inline inspection tools in Kazakhstan.

The two companies will also implement joint sales and marketing initiatives in Kazakhstan.

Dacon's CEO Mrs. Mallika Kaekla said "This agreement represents the growth of Dacon Inspection Services Co. Ltd in the Global market as leading Inline inspection service provider. Also it brings the latest technology for inline inspection of pipelines to the door step of Kazakhstan customers who can benefit the international quality of services through the local company".

Mrs. Mallika Kaekla CEO of Dacon Inspection Services Co. Ltd with Mr. Abay Kamalov General Director of PARITET NC LLP signing the representation agreement.