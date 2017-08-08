CELEBRATE MOTHERS DAY AT COCOS CAFE

CELEBRATE MOTHERS DAY AT COCOS CAFEGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 8, 2017 17:16
Treat your beloved mother to "Mother's Day Lunch" at Coco's Cafe on Saturday 12th & Sunday 13th August 2017 and enjoy a special offer for Mom. The Mother's Day Lunch is available from 11.30 – 14.30 hrs. The priced is at THB 699 net/person.
Coco's Cafe will celebrate Mother's Day with special Dim Sum Buffet Lunch for THB 699 net per person. Our Chef and team from Xing Fu Cuisine will prepare a special Dim Sum menus such as Deep Fried Prawn with Cream Salad, Bamboo piths in brown soup, Steamed Butter Fish Japanese , Fried Egg Noodle "Hokkian" Style, Wok Fried Kae "Hong Kong" with Shao Shing Wine and All you can eat Dim Sum and many more. Guests who choose to celebrate this beautiful day with our special menus will receive a complimentary Hand Garland Cake to enjoy at home. (Available for 1 mom per 1 table)
