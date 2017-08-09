Online Shopping Concierge Delivery Service honestbee Launches Urgent Appeal to Help Thailands Flood Victims This Week

Bangkok--9 Aug--Brand Now Asia

• honestbee urges customers to purchase THB 150 care packages that are 100% non-profit.

• An additional 500 BEELOVED bags to be sent to Sakon Nakhon by honestbee.

• Flood relief campaign runs ONLY until the end of Thursday, August 10th, 2017.

honestbee, Asia's leading and trusted online concierge and delivery service is delivering care packages to communities in need and making an urgent appeal to thoughtful customers to purchase a BEELOVED bag of emergency provisions for just THB 150 by the end of the morning this Thursday August 10th to help flood victims in Thailand's Sakhon Nakhon province who need support immediately; a small price to pay to show real compassion for others.

The sturdy yellow totes are filled with jasmine rice; dried and canned foods; instant noodles; water; tissues; mosquito repellent spray; and medicine. honestbee is offering a helping hand too by sending 500 BEELOVED bags to Sakon Nakhon province this coming weekend as a sign of its gratitude to its charitable customers. The cut-off day for BEELOVED bag donations is just a couple of days away, meaning the time for customers to act is now.

Floods are currently devastating many parts of Thailand's north-eastern region, with 18 districts in Sakon Nakhon currently under water, putting lives and livelihoods at risk as the floods destroy land, homes and businesses, isolating vulnerable individuals.

Whilst Sakon Nakhon may be close to 650 km from the capital, honestbee customers from across Thailand can do their part to support the BEELOVED flood relief campaign by purchasing a BEELOVED bag by Thursday, August 10th, 2017 by credit card only.

The province which is mainly in the Phu Phan Mountains is close to Laos and is renowned for its many forest temple meditation retreats. honestbee is urging customers to act now to show their true Thai community spirit.