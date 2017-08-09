Celebrating this special (Thai) Mothers Day with a relaxing dining experience at Amari Hua Hin

General Press Releases Wednesday August 9, 2017 17:38
Bangkok--9 Aug--Amari Hua Hin
Treat mum with love this Mother's Day with a relaxing dining experience at Amari Hua Hin.
Mums can eat free this Mother's Day
Saturday, 12 August 2017 from 11:00–22:00 hrs.
Places: Beachfront Restaurant, Shoreline Beach Club, and Reef Dali and Wine Lounge
Starting Price: THB 290++

Treat mum with love this Mother's Day. Amari Hua Hin would like to be part of this special occasion by allowing all mums to eat free from a selected menu with the purchase of another entree, and by offering a jasmine garland for every family that takes mum out to celebrate and express their love with a special meal at Reef Dali and Wine Lounge or Shoreline Beach Club.

Come 3 Pay 2: Mother's Day International Dinner Buffet
Sunday, 13 August 2017 from 18.00–22.00 hrs.
Places: Mosaic
Price: THB 899 nett per person
Special offer: Come 3 Pay 2 (Or an average of THB 300 nett per person).
Child: THB 450 nett/person for children 6–11 years old
Complimentary for children under 6 years old

The Mosaic Restaurant offers a Mother's Day International Dinner Buffet for THB 899 nett per person with a special Come 3 Pay 2 offer (or an average of THB 300 net per person). The dinner buffet features a selection of fresh seafood, Western and Thai-styled BBQ and grilled meat, a choice of appetisers and healthy salad, a pizza station, and a variety of mouth-watering desserts, as well as local home-made ice cream.

For advance bookings or more information, please dial "0" or call +66 (0) 3261 6600 or email: reservations.huahin@amari.com

