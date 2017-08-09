Finest Japanese Ingredient Inspirations Unlimited Super Star Ingredients Get the Japanese All-You-Can-Eat Treatment At Utage Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

Sunday lunch at Utage authentic modern Japanese restaurant, Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien Hotel, is a time of unrestrained indulgence.

Everybody's favourite delicacies are arrayed on the ultimate Atarashii – "fresh" – menu for diners to select and specify the types of preparation they prefer, from teppanyaki to raw and all points in between.

The restaurant's expert chefs then prepare each order a la minute to be served to delighted diners in a continuous succession of authentic flavour, texture and colour.

Among the exclusive array of starting point ingredients are finest Wagyu Beef, Alaskan King Crab, Oysters, Amaebi Shrimps, Foie Gras, Lobster, Tiger Prawns, Hokkigai Clams and many more. All perfectly cooked the way each individual loves them.

Priced at THB 3,000++ per person.
Bookings for this extravagant indulgence are essential.
20% savings for Le Club member on food only
Savings for SPG® Members apply.
Reservations are recommended. Please call 02 650 8800 or
e-mail: fb.bangkok@lemeridien.com or visit websites: plazaatheneebangkok.com and lemeridien.com/plazaatheneebangkok
Utage – 3rd Floor
Open Daily
Lunch 11:30 hrs. – 14:30 hrs.
Dinner 18:00 hrs. – 22:30 hrs.

