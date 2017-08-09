In Vino Veritas proudly presents:El Matador Tapas vs. Torres at Bamboo Chic Bar, Le Meridien Bangkok

Bangkok--9 Aug--Le Meridien Bangkok

Taste the uncommon. The palate awakens to new sensations at an engaging evening dedicated to tasting some of Spain's most famous wines matched with the delicious original tapas they inspire. The evocative Bamboo Chic Bar at Le Meridien Bangkok in collaboration with BB&B presents "El Matador" Tapas vs. Torres, pairing Bodegas Torres appellations with celebrated Chef Marco Cammarata's original culinary creations.

Founded in 1870, Bodegas Torres is well into its 4th generation as the largest winery in Spain. These days they also run the Miguel Torres Chile winery in the Chilean Central Valley and another winery in California. Among the featured grape varietals will be Parellada, White Garnacha, Verdejo, Tempranillo, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Labels include wines rated 92 points by Tasted Journal and a Gold Medal, International Wine winner. Accompanying tapas temptations include:

Eggplant-Manchego Rolls; Croquetas; Champignons; Herbs and Soft Cheese. Add to these 03 Cheeses, Serrano Ham, Chorizo and Lomo carvings. Seafood selections tempt with Raw Oysters; Spanish Mussels on Ice and live cooking Steamed Octopus with Lemon + Parsley. Dip a shiny spoon into Classic Andalusian Gazpacho. And breeze by the live cooking from the sea stand serving up Spanish Black Squid Ink Rice; Paella Catalana; Cod Fish with Vegetables Stew. Another live carving, from the land, arrays Roasted Iberico Pork; Beef and Chocolate Empanadas. Conclude with sweet treats such as Spanish Almond Candy; Spanish Milk Flan; Glass Cake. And just to make sure everyone's satisfied another live station will be serving Catalan Cream with Homemade Cinnamon Ice-Cream.

What's not to love about this Spanish food + drink indulgence? Join the lively party swirling, sipping and nibbling away on Friday 25 August 2017 from 19:00 – 21:30 at Bamboo Chic Bar on floor 04 of the hotel at only THB1,500 net per person.

For reservations, please call 02 232 8888 or email: fbadmin.lmbkk@lemeridien.com or visit www.lemeridienbangkokpatpong.com