Celebrate Mothers Day Weekend at The Square

Bangkok--9 Aug--Novotel Bangkok on Siam

Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square invites you and mom to spend precious time together on Mother's Day Weekend at The Square. Design a cupcake for your mom at our DIY cupcake corner whilst dining on delicious International buffet. Some buffet highlights include: fresh seafood, pan-seared Foie Gras, grilled steak, fresh sushi, and sashimi, salmon gravlax and unlimited free flow soft drink and juice. Mothers dine for free when coming with a group of four (adults only) and get free complimentary family portrait to commemorate the special day. Priced at 1,390 THB++ per person on August 12 & 13, 2017 during brunch and dinner

For more information, please call 02-209-8888 extension The SQUARE