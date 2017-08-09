Mothers Day Lunch At Kantary Bay Hotel, Rayong

Bangkok--9 Aug--Cape & Kantary Hotels

On August 12 from 11.30 a.m. to 2 p.m., No.43 Italian Bistro at Kantary Bay, Rayong, invites you to show Mum the love and respect she deserves this Mother's Day. Our chefs will prepare a delicious lunch buffet. Enjoy a wonderful culinary experience together for 450 Baht net per person. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount.

More details are available from Kantary Bay Hotel, Rayong on: 038-804-844 or by visiting our website at:www.kantarycollection.com