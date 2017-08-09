JAIME introduces new menu featuring recipes by two Michelin starred Jean-Michel Lorain

Bangkok--9 Aug--Vivaldi

Head Chef Amerigo Tito Sesti and his team at J'AIME Restaurant, located on the 2nd floor of U Sathorn Bangkok, proudly introduce a brand new menu created entirely of time-honoured recipes by two Michelin starred French Chef Jean-Michel Lorain. The menu exemplifies Jean-Michel's passion and inspiration combining tropical vegetables, herbs and spices with ingredients from the four corners of the culinary world. The menu also emphasises the importance of using locally sourced produce, including products from the Royal Project.

Highlights of the new menu (Available for lunch and dinner as an à la carte and tasting menu) include Beetroot bortsch with vegetable brunoise, dill and sour cream, Razor clams in their gelee with savoy cabbage and sea urchin cream, Rock lobster and heart of palm carpaccio served with sweet potato and lime rouille. The menu also features classic French dishes such as Frog legs served with morel mushrooms and black cardamom-scented peas, Lightly-smoked sea bass served with celeriac, snow peas and caviar sauce, and also Roasted Maine lobster with an endive fondue and Fregula à la Carbonara, and Pan-seared veal sweetbread with broccoli declination, rye crumble and Arabica sauce.

Two-Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Michel Lorain recently returned to Bangkok to visit his second restaurant, J'AIME, the top French restaurant in Bangkok. More than an international hotspot for discerning diners, J'AIME is an expression of love for high-end French artistry in food as explained by the name of J'AIME, meaning "I love" in French. The concept of the restaurant is to introduce exotic French menus to represent the identity and quintessential nature of the food, whilst featuring the same identity as that which is on offer at La Côte Saint Jacques in Joigny, France, inherited from generation to generation by the Lorain family.

J'AIME by Chef Jean-Michel Lorain is located at U Sathorn Bangkok, Sathorn. For more information and reservations please call J'AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain on 02 119 4899 or email reserve@jaime-bangkok.com Please visit the website at www.jaime-bangkok.com