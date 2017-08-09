Celebrate Mothers Day Weekend at The Square

Celebrate Mothers Day Weekend at The SquareGeneral Press Releases Wednesday August 9, 2017 14:06
Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square invites you and mom to spend precious time together on Mother's Day Weekend at The Square. Design a cupcake for your mom at our DIY cupcake corner whilst dining on delicious International buffet. Some buffet highlights include: fresh seafood, pan-seared Foie Gras, grilled steak, fresh sushi, and sashimi, salmon gravlax and unlimited free flow soft drink and juice. Mothers dine for free when coming with a group of four (adults only) and get free complimentary family portrait to commemorate the special day. Priced at 1,390 THB++ per person on August 12 & 13, 2017 during brunch and dinner
