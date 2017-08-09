Mothers Day At Classic Kameo Hotel, Rayong

Mothers Day At Classic Kameo Hotel, RayongGeneral Press Releases Wednesday August 9, 2017 15:10
On August 12 from 6.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m., Tapestry Restaurant, Classic Kameo Hotel, Rayong invites you to bring Mum with the whole family to one of the most elegant dinners in Rayong. Enjoy this exceptional culinary experience for 650 Baht net per person including a special gift for Mum. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount.
