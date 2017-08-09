Mothers Day At Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya

Mothers Day At Classic Kameo Hotel, AyutthayaGeneral Press Releases Wednesday August 9, 2017 09:48
On August 12 from 11.30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tapestry Restaurant invites you to show how special your mother is with a spectacular Buffet Lunch that we have arranged in her honour. Bring Mum to enjoy a flavourful, satisfying lunch with her family all around her – just the way it should be! Enjoy this wonderful culinary celebration for 650 Baht net per person. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount. Mother eats free!
