Mothers Day At Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya

Bangkok--9 Aug--Cape and Kantary Hotels

On August 12 from 11.30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tapestry Restaurant invites you to show how special your mother is with a spectacular Buffet Lunch that we have arranged in her honour. Bring Mum to enjoy a flavourful, satisfying lunch with her family all around her – just the way it should be! Enjoy this wonderful culinary celebration for 650 Baht net per person. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount. Mother eats free!

More details are available from Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthya on: 035-212-535 or by visiting our website at:www.kameocollection.com