Kronen Brauhaus presents Green Garden Burger

Bangkok--9 Aug--Pullman Khon Kaen Raja Orchid We're back To tantalize your taste buds with charcoal or whole wheat bun, our creative chef comes up with the ' Green Veggie Bun.' Select your favourite from beef, chicken to salmon. Create your own burger and select your bun, patty, toppings for a tasty green experience. 1st -31st August 2017 Burger price starting at THB 200 Kronen Brauhaus, located at LG floor. Pullman Khon Kaen Raja Orchid Reservation: +6643 913 333 Online reservation: https://tableplus.accorplus.com/search Website: facebook.com/PullmanKhonKaenRajaOrchid E-mail : pullman@pullmankhonkaen.com *Accor plus & pullman privilege members enjoy 10% discount. *All prices are subject to 10% service charge & 7% applicable tax.

Latest Press Release

Celebrating this special (Thai) Mothers Day with a relaxing dining experience at Amari Hua Hin Treat mum with love this Mother's Day. Amari Hua Hin would like to be part of this special occasion by allowing all mums to eat free from a selected menu with the purchase of another entree, and by offering a jasmine garland for every family that takes...

Celebrate Mothers Day with special offers at IMPACT restaurants With Mother's Day approaching, IMPACT, as a leading provider of food and beverages and catering services and the operator of more than 25 leading restaurants, rolls out a wide range of special offers and promotions to let the whole family celebrate this...

Finest Japanese Ingredient Inspirations Unlimited Super Star Ingredients Get the Japanese All-You-Can-Eat Treatment At Utage Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien Sunday lunch at Utage authentic modern Japanese restaurant, Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien Hotel, is a time of unrestrained indulgence. Everybody's favourite delicacies are arrayed on the ultimate Atarashii – "fresh" – menu for...

In Vino Veritas proudly presents:El Matador Tapas vs. Torres at Bamboo Chic Bar, Le Meridien Bangkok Taste the uncommon. The palate awakens to new sensations at an engaging evening dedicated to tasting some of Spain's most famous wines matched with the delicious original tapas they inspire. The evocative Bamboo Chic Bar at Le Meridien Bangkok in...

