Photo Release: Daffodils for King Bhumibol#s Cremation by DusitPrincess dusitD2 Chiang Mai

Bangkok--10 Aug--dusitD2 chiang mai Two Dusit International hotels in Chiang Mai, DusitPrincess & dusitD2 Chiang Mai led by Khun Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager together with managements and staffs have joined in the creation of sandalwood flowers (One of them is the daffodil, which was His Majesty King Bhumibol's favorite flower) for the Royal Cremation of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Training on how to make the artificial flowers for this significant ceremony has also been arranged by human resource Department. All staff are invited to participate this volunteer activity at training room of both hotels.

Latest Press Release

ENJOY THE MID-AUTUMN MOONCAKE FESTIVAL At The Sukosol, Bangkok From now until 8 October, 2017 Symbolizing the gathering of family and friends during the Mid-Autumn Festival, The Sukosol, Bangkok is pleased to offer delicious mooncakes to celebrate the silver harvest moon of the eighth lunar month for one of the most important Chinese...

Photo Release: Two Dusit International hotels in Chiang Mai donated in the campaign Books for Kids Two Dusit International hotels in Chiang Mai, dusitD2 & DusitPrincess Chiang Mai led by Khun Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager together with managements and staffs recently donated books to Central Office of Chiang Mai University for the kids at...

Photo Release: Daffodils for King Bhumibol#s Cremation by DusitPrincess dusitD2 Chiang Mai Two Dusit International hotels in Chiang Mai, DusitPrincess & dusitD2 Chiang Mai led by Khun Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager together with managements and staffs have joined in the creation of sandalwood flowers (One of them is the daffodil, which...

DACON Participated in Innovation Efficiency Improvement And Maintenance in Power Plant Seminar Recently, Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd. exhibited latest technologies for asset integrity inspections at "6th Innovation Efficiency Improvement and Maintenance in Power Plant" in Northeast Zone, at Ratchaphruek room 4-6, Avani Khon Kaen Hotel &...

Indulge in a delectable Mothers Day Brunch at Amaya Food Gallery Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but hold their children's hearts forever. Celebrate the special occasion of Mother's Day with your family in the cosy street market setting of Amaya Food Gallery at Amari Watergate Bangkok on...

Related Topics