Mother#s Day Special Moms Eat Free !! at Amara Bangkok

Mother's Day is around the corner again, and what better way to celebrate the most wonderful woman in your life than taking them out to a delicious international lunch buffet. Enjoy a delightful Mother's Day at Element Restaurant on Level B1, Amara Bangkok and treat your moms to an extraordinary special promotion Come 2 Pay 1 at Baht 699 net per person, your MOMS EAT with you FOR FREE! Available on the 12th of August, 2017, 12.00 pm – 2.30 pm.
Latest Press Release
There is no better way to spend some quality time with the family and help that special 'Mum' celebrate Mother's Day than with an extra-special selection of dining options at Radisson BLU Plaza on Saturday, August 12, 2017. Be sure to plan ahead this...
Central Pattana Plc (CPN) is welcoming Mother's Day by joining hands with True Corporation Plc, Thai Life Insurance Plc, Major Cineplex and SF Cinema to hold the 'Special Moments with Mom' campaign, inviting all sons and daughters to bring their moms to...
Symbolizing the gathering of family and friends during the Mid-Autumn Festival, The Sukosol, Bangkok is pleased to offer delicious mooncakes to celebrate the silver harvest moon of the eighth lunar month for one of the most important Chinese...
Two Dusit International hotels in Chiang Mai, dusitD2 & DusitPrincess Chiang Mai led by Khun Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager together with managements and staffs recently donated books to Central Office of Chiang Mai University for the kids at...