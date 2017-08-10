Mother#s Day Special Moms Eat Free !! at Amara Bangkok

General Press Releases Thursday August 10, 2017 17:22
Bangkok--10 Aug--Amara Bangkok Hotel
"Mother's Day Special Moms Eat Free!"

Mother's Day is around the corner again, and what better way to celebrate the most wonderful woman in your life than taking them out to a delicious international lunch buffet. Enjoy a delightful Mother's Day at Element Restaurant on Level B1, Amara Bangkok and treat your moms to an extraordinary special promotion Come 2 Pay 1 at Baht 699 net per person, your MOMS EAT with you FOR FREE! Available on the 12th of August, 2017, 12.00 pm – 2.30 pm.

For more information and reservations please contact 02 021 8888 Ext. 5320
E-mail: fnb.bangkok@amarahotels.com

Mother#s Day Special Moms Eat Free !! at Amara Bangkok

