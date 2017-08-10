DACON Participated in Innovation Efficiency Improvement And Maintenance in Power Plant Seminar

Bangkok--10 Aug--Dacon Inspection Services

Recently, Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd. exhibited latest technologies for asset integrity inspections at "6th Innovation Efficiency Improvement and Maintenance in Power Plant" in Northeast Zone, at Ratchaphruek room 4-6, Avani Khon Kaen Hotel & Convention Center, Khon Kaen province.

The objective of the event was to focus on innovation, latest technologies in the efficiency improvement and maintenance advancements in the power industry, the event was organized for both private & state owned enterprises in the power producing sector. There were many interesting topics presented in the seminar that includes Turbine maintenance system, Steam management, and Cold water production system by Magnetic Bearing and Condenser cleaning by Bullet Cleaning system to restore system efficiency.

In this event, Dacon had showcased its in-house developed state of the art technology Super Internal Rotary Inspection System (SIRIS) used for mapping the thickness of the tubes in the exchangers, boilers and condensers in the power industry. Super IRIS can be applied on both ferrous and non-ferrous material to accurately measure the remaining wall thickness of the tubes in the exchanger, coolers, condensers or boilers.