CPN celebrates Mothers Day by holding the #Special Moments with Mom campaign. Take your mom to eat, watch a free movie and get a chance to win many special prizes and privileges from 12th-14th August 2017.

Bangkok--10 Aug--Central Pattana

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) is welcoming Mother's Day by joining hands with True Corporation Plc, Thai Life Insurance Plc, Major Cineplex and SF Cinema to hold the 'Special Moments with Mom' campaign, inviting all sons and daughters to bring their moms to enjoy food and a free movie, and also get a chance to win many special prizes and privileges when shopping at CentralWorld and 30 branches of CentralPlaza and CentralFestival nationwide from 12th-14th August 2017.

Dr. Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Executive Vice President of Marketing of CPN, said: "We value the love and bonding of families so every year, we celebrate Mother's Day to show our gratitude to our customers. We invite sons and daughters to bring their moms to shop and enjoy good food, and participate in our special activities. We hope everyone thinks of CPN's shopping centers as their 'Center of Life' that can satisfy everyone in the family. 'Special Moments with Mom' will be held under the concept of 'Favorite Day with Special People' allowing all sons and daughters to bring their moms to participate in many special activities at CPN's shopping centers from 12th-14th August 2017."

CPN's shopping centers are family destinations for every member of the family, offering a wide range of brands and products and are ideal places to come and choose wonderful gifts for mother on a special day or to enjoy a great meal such as Thai, Chinese, Western and Japanese cuisines with family members. We are devoted to serving all mothers as best we can – especially the elderly. We have special accessible parking areas provided for those who use wheelchairs and the shopping centers are easily accessed by wheelchair as we have implemented universal design throughout our malls. In addition, we have a spacious and convenient breastfeeding room, which complements our shopping centers as a destination for all.

A special promotion for The1Card holders will be available from 12th-14th August: Spend 500 baht and over on shopping at CPN shopping centers, and get a free movie ticket from participating cinema branches of Major Cineplex or SF Cinema Each branch offers a total of 180 movie tickets. The prize is one ticket per eligible person per day and can be used at

True customers: Spend 500 baht and over on shopping at CPN shopping centers, and get a free gift voucher from seven popular restaurants worth 500 baht and over (600 prizes throughout the campaign). Thai Life cardholders: Spend 500 baht and over on shopping at the shopping centers and seven points from Thai Life Card, and get a free gift voucher from MK Restaurants worth 1,000 baht (750 prizes throughout the campaign).

Moreover, customers may sign birthday wishes for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Regent of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, at all branches of CPN shopping centers. Each branch will hold its own special activities. CentralWorld will hold the Royal Project event and Central Ladprao will present over 10,000 Curcuma Sessilis (a type of purple flower) decorations at the 'Special Moment with Mom' event. CentralPlaza Bangna will hold the Thailand Smiles Jazz Festival, presenting jazz from Koh Mr. Saxman, Lookpad Chonnan, Jennifer Kim, Kob Songsit, Maleewan Jemina, Suchart Chawangkul and Viyada Komarakul Na Nakorn. Melody for Mom will be held at CentralPlaza WestGate where you can enjoy the late King's jazz compositions performed by a string trio. Discover the amazing jasmine field decorations at Central Rama 9 and visit the 'Craftsmanship for the Queen' fair and 'Thai National Costumes' exhibition at CentralPlaza Rama II. Be astonished by Best Mom Ever: Charming of Jasmine, the 5,000 wonderful jasmine plants at CentralFestival EastVille and admire the sacred lotus ponds at CentralPlaza Ramindra etc.

Join the 'Special Moments with Mom' campaign from 12th-14th August 2017 at 30 branches of CentralWorld ,CentralPlaza and CentralFestival nationwide.