Three great ways to celebrate #Mums Special Day

Bangkok--10 Aug--midas pr

There is no better way to spend some quality time with the family and help that special 'Mum' celebrate Mother's Day than with an extra-special selection of dining options at Radisson BLU Plaza on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Be sure to plan ahead this Mother's Day and show how much you care by making reservations at one of the exceptional dining destinations at the Radisson BLU Plaza Bangkok. We are cooking up a brilliant array of culinary experiences at three Venues' inclusive of Cantonese specialties at China Table, Italian fare at Attico, and international cuisine at Twenty-Seven Bites Brasserie. We have created three separate menus especially for the occasion which will be sure to appeal to every mother, no matter what her taste is.

Twenty-Seven Bites will be offering a Mother's Day International Brunch with a "Come 4 pay 2" promotion that includes a seafood ice bar with oysters, lobster and crab, a Japanese counter featuring high-grade sashimi and sushi along with other favourites such as beef strip-loin, teppanyaki, suckling pig, wagyu beef burgers, baked salmon, pastas, dessert and much more. Brunch takes place from 12:00-15:30 for THB 1,890++ for food only or THB 2,290++ including a free flow beverage package. China Table will alternatively offer a Mother's Day set sharing menu with roasted duck, BBQ pork, dim sum, soup, Beijing duck, steamed sea bass, dessert and more priced at THB 12,000 per set for 10 people which will be available from 12:00-15:30 and again at 18:30-22:30. Our ala carte menu will also be available for Mother's Day at China Table. Italian food lovers may prefer the Mother's Day Italian Flair set menu at Attico. This is a thoughtful 5-course menu with options such as pan-seared Hokkaido scallops, risotto, snow fish or veal tenderloin and dessert priced at THB 1,800++ per person. This will take place between the hours of 12:00-14:30. Reservations are required for all venues and you will want to book early so that they you don't miss this opportunity to show appreciation for the lovely mother in your life and reward her with a day that she won't soon forget!

"Mother's Day is one of the holidays that we look most forward to celebrating here at the Radisson BLU Plaza. We go out of our way to ensure that we offer more than a few exciting dining options to fit the desires and culinary expectations of all our guests while keeping in mind the preferences and cultural traditions of our eclectic international clientele. Families can enjoy an unforgettable meal at any of our unique venues which each have their own style and ambiance. There is no better way to explore such a tantalising array of gastronomic delights, beverages and entertainment!' stated Bastian Gaerner, Radisson BLU Plaza's Hotel Manager.