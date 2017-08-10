ENJOY THE MID-AUTUMN MOONCAKE FESTIVAL At The Sukosol, Bangkok From now until 8 October, 2017

General Press Releases Thursday August 10, 2017 14:57
Bangkok--10 Aug--The Sukosol,Bangkok

Symbolizing the gathering of family and friends during the Mid-Autumn Festival, The Sukosol, Bangkok is pleased to offer delicious mooncakes to celebrate the silver harvest moon of the eighth lunar month for one of the most important Chinese festivals.

From now until 8th of October, we invite you to enjoy our mouth-watering mooncakes and their sweet fillings or share them with your friends and family.
With Durian, Lotus Seed, Chocolate and Orange flavours, The Sukosol's mooncakes are guaranteed to please even the most discerning palate. Enjoy the mooncakes in-house or take a gift box (1, 4 or 9 cakes) home.
To order a box or make a reservation, please call 02 247 0123, ext. #1820 for Lin-Fa , ext. #1505 for The Deli Shop or ext. #1811 for Sapphire Bar.

Latest Press Release

ENJOY THE MID-AUTUMN MOONCAKE FESTIVAL At The Sukosol, Bangkok From now until 8 October, 2017

Symbolizing the gathering of family and friends during the Mid-Autumn Festival, The Sukosol, Bangkok is pleased to offer delicious mooncakes to celebrate the silver harvest moon of the eighth lunar month for one of the most important Chinese...

Photo Release: Two Dusit International hotels in Chiang Mai donated in the campaign Books for Kids

Two Dusit International hotels in Chiang Mai, dusitD2 & DusitPrincess Chiang Mai led by Khun Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager together with managements and staffs recently donated books to Central Office of Chiang Mai University for the kids at...

Photo Release: Daffodils for King Bhumibol#s Cremation by DusitPrincess dusitD2 Chiang Mai

Two Dusit International hotels in Chiang Mai, DusitPrincess & dusitD2 Chiang Mai led by Khun Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager together with managements and staffs have joined in the creation of sandalwood flowers (One of them is the daffodil, which...

DACON Participated in Innovation Efficiency Improvement And Maintenance in Power Plant Seminar

Recently, Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd. exhibited latest technologies for asset integrity inspections at "6th Innovation Efficiency Improvement and Maintenance in Power Plant" in Northeast Zone, at Ratchaphruek room 4-6, Avani Khon Kaen Hotel &...

Indulge in a delectable Mothers Day Brunch at Amaya Food Gallery

Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but hold their children's hearts forever. Celebrate the special occasion of Mother's Day with your family in the cosy street market setting of Amaya Food Gallery at Amari Watergate Bangkok on...

Related Topics

The Sukosol Bangkok Mooncake Festival Sukosol, Bangkok harvest moon The Sukosol Mooncakes DELICIOUS CELEBRATE MOONCAKE Festival