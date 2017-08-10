ENJOY THE MID-AUTUMN MOONCAKE FESTIVAL At The Sukosol, Bangkok From now until 8 October, 2017

Bangkok--10 Aug--The Sukosol,Bangkok

Symbolizing the gathering of family and friends during the Mid-Autumn Festival, The Sukosol, Bangkok is pleased to offer delicious mooncakes to celebrate the silver harvest moon of the eighth lunar month for one of the most important Chinese festivals.

From now until 8th of October, we invite you to enjoy our mouth-watering mooncakes and their sweet fillings or share them with your friends and family.

With Durian, Lotus Seed, Chocolate and Orange flavours, The Sukosol's mooncakes are guaranteed to please even the most discerning palate. Enjoy the mooncakes in-house or take a gift box (1, 4 or 9 cakes) home.

To order a box or make a reservation, please call 02 247 0123, ext. #1820 for Lin-Fa , ext. #1505 for The Deli Shop or ext. #1811 for Sapphire Bar.