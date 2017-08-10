Indulge in a delectable Mothers Day Brunch at Amaya Food Gallery

Bangkok--10 Aug--Amari Watergate Bangkok

Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but hold their children's hearts forever. Celebrate the special occasion of Mother's Day with your family in the cosy street market setting of Amaya Food Gallery at Amari Watergate Bangkok on Saturday, 12 August 2017 where you and your loved ones can indulge in a succulent brunch buffet!

Boasting a variety of cuisines from all over Asia with an additional Italian station, Amaya Food Gallery's Mother's Day Brunch features a fresh selection of premium seafood both on ice and on grill. There are oysters, river prawns, rock lobsters, Alaskan crabs, blue crabs and New Zealand mussels, as well as many more sensational delights, prepared to your liking at the live show kitchens.

Celebrate the street food of Asia and finish your meal with a delectable selection of desserts at Amaya Treats, which offers a luscious range of seasonal fruits, international cakes and traditional Thai treats, including the signature ice kacangs with 40 varieties of toppings.

Mother's Day Brunch at Amaya Food Gallery is available on Saturday, 12 August 2017 from 12:00 to 15:30 hrs. at THB 1,500 net per person. Mothers who come with a family of four eat for free and will be given a jasmine plant as a souvenir of this precious moment.

For more information or reservations, please contact Amari Watergate Bangkok at +66 (0) 2653 9000 (ext. 355 or 356) or amaya.watergate@amari.com.