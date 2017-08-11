The Sweetest Thing @ Dessert Dream Bakery

The Sweetest Thing @ Dessert Dream BakeryGeneral Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 14:54
Be seduced on Charoenkrung Road by the selection of fresh daily made bakery and pastries at The Dessert Dream Bakery, Ramada Plaza Bangkok Menam Riverside where is a great place for catch up with your friend. Highlights on Waffle Mania for a variety of traditional waffle, blueberry waffle, chocolate waffle and strawberry waffle with a choice of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream at THB 190 nett from now until end of August 2017.
Puts a smile on your face as the happiest bakery offers Buy 3 pieces of any cakes and get 1 a cup of hot/cold coffee for free. Plus, for sweet lovers, gather for the daily 35% discount and get your favorite selections of pastries after 7.00 p.m.
