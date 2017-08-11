The Sweetest Thing @ Dessert Dream Bakery

Bangkok--11 Aug--Ramada Plaza Bangkok Menam Riverside

Be seduced on Charoenkrung Road by the selection of fresh daily made bakery and pastries at The Dessert Dream Bakery, Ramada Plaza Bangkok Menam Riverside where is a great place for catch up with your friend. Highlights on Waffle Mania for a variety of traditional waffle, blueberry waffle, chocolate waffle and strawberry waffle with a choice of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream at THB 190 nett from now until end of August 2017.

Puts a smile on your face as the happiest bakery offers Buy 3 pieces of any cakes and get 1 a cup of hot/cold coffee for free. Plus, for sweet lovers, gather for the daily 35% discount and get your favorite selections of pastries after 7.00 p.m.

Dessert Dream Bakery is on Lobby floor and open daily from 7.00 am. – 10.00 pm. For more information or reservations, please call 02-6881000 ext. Dessert Dream Bakery.