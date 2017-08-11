Photo Release: THAI Holds Ceremony in Honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikits 85th Birthday

Photo Release: THAI Holds Ceremony in Honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikits 85th BirthdayGeneral Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 17:46
Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, THAI Acting President, led THAI management and staff in commemorating the Queen Sirikit's birthday on 12 August 2017, which is also the country's Mother's Day. The commemoration took place in front of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit's image at THAI's Head Office.
