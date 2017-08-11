ThreadSol Launches intelloCut: Worlds first artificial intelligence based fabric optimization software for Colombian apparel manufacturers

Bangkok--11 Aug--PAPER & PAGE

ThreadSol (www.threadsol.com), the technology leader in material management solutions for the apparel industry has launched its flagship product 'intelloCut' in Colombia. After a successful run in 15 geographies, with over 120+ manufacturers, it is time for Colombian manufacturers to garner the benefits of this innovative solution.

This is world's first artificial intelligence based system in the apparel industry that helps in fabric optimization to save cost and make billions of dollars in profit.

"AI technology is being used by many giants today. Take Apple's personal assistant Siri, for example. That is the simplest and most used form of AI in our daily lives. Video games like call of duty make significant uses of AI. Google's self-driving cars and Tesla's autopilot feature are two other examples of AI in our lives. intelloCut's AI driven features are an attempt to bring this amazing technology for the benefit of the global apparel industry," says Manasij Ganguli, CEO and co-founder at ThreadSol.

According to a recent study, the order styles are increasing at a CAGR of 17.9% due to the increased pace of fast fashion. If this continues, the order styles will double up by 2020. The result will be increase in order time and labour costs. On top of that, the problem of expensive fabric is tightening the profit margins of the manufacturers worldwide.

This thriving need of the industry for a credible and intelligent product which reduces the biggest costs in manufacturing: labor and fabric cost, is very smartly accomplished by intelloCut which encompasses some very exclusive benefits for the global apparel industry.

"intelloCut was developed to give manufacturers the edge to automate their planning processes and reduce material wastage by using the effective concepts of fabric utilization. It meets the diverse requirement of fashion manufacturers across the globe to counter fast fashion problems and brings them closer to attaining the vision of a wastage free factory," says Kundan Sengupta, Country-head (China) at ThreadSol.

ThreadSol's intelloCut claims to reduce the order planning time from 30 min to just under 3 min. Moreover, it makes AI based decisions of planning small markers to use all the end bits on the floor. An ideal situation to achieve a wastage free factory.

Apart from this, intelloCut is 100% mobile driven. It generates a score of automatic reports available on mobile phones.

"Regular reporting about a factory's performance is one feature I personally like about the product. It keeps you updated at every step on your mobile phone. So, even if you are on a holiday to Bahamas, you can view your factory's performance in real-time. It has truly revolutionized the industry globally, and now it's time for the Colombian manufacturers to reap its benefits," adds Manasij Ganguli, CEO at ThreadSol.

For changing its landscape, the apparel industry needs regular updates in technology and intelloCut is one such ground-breaking product.

intelloCut evolves with the keen need of the fast pacing fashion industry and incorporates advanced functionality to escalate speed and agility to respond quickly to changes. It will provide the Colombian manufacturers an opportunity to guide their businesses towards better profitability with optimal material utilization.