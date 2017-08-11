MAKE MOTHERS DAY EVEN MORE MEMORABLE, FLAVORS AT RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

Bangkok--11 Aug--Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel?

Celebrate mother's love and treat the one and only lady to an unforgettable experience this Mother's Day, Saturday, 12 August 2017, with a feast of wholesome international cuisine tailored to suit different palates at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel.

A family favorite for the special occasion, Renaissance Bangkok's all-day dining Flavor restaurant takes Mother's Day to a-whole-nother level - featuring the popular brunch with more than 50 exquisite creations. Delight in the memorable journey with everyone's favorite "Boston Lobster" welcoming you and your mother right at the table in not one but five different delicious styles alongside a fresh array of crustacean specialties like Alaskan king crab, Australian black mussels and famed oyster varieties – all presented with sauces and condiments to match your taste.

Next to it, savor a distinct sweetness from Chef's special pan-fried foie gras on fresh cranberry chutney drizzled with a luxurious red wine balsamic reduction before devouring into the carving corner where you will find the best grilled and roasted specialties like succulent Australian prime rib and beautiful whole salmon.

Other highlights of the special Mother's Day brunch, all the while, awaits at the extended international section; Japanese sushi and sashimi, Fei Ya's roasted suckling pig, and delectable dim sum morsels just to name a few, not to mention a lavish array of Italian classics of freshly-made pasta and ravioli.

Finish your trip off by visiting the dessert section featuring a vast selection of indulging sweet creations. Sample the most decadent French classic "Crème Brulee" and world's favorite Thai Mango and Sticky rice along with a full gorgeous range of exquisite tarts and cakes, different flavors of ice cream and many more - all guaranteed the melt-in-your-mouth surprises and a memorable exclusive gift every mother deserves.

Be sure to gather your family to visit Flavors and experience "Memorable Mother's Day Brunch" with the extravagant buffet spread thatensures the most memorable Mother's Day until the next year.

Available on Mother's Day, Saturday, 12 August 2017 – priced at Baht 2,100++ per person.