Wagyu beef duck Foie Gras the perfect combination of all kind The World restaurant, Centara Grand CentralWorld

Wagyu beef duck Foie Gras the perfect combination of all kind The World restaurant, Centara Grand CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 09:49
What else you could ask for when The World restaurant, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld brings your favorite menus together in one plate wagyu & foie gras the unique flavour perfect combination of rich and tender wagyu dishes paired with the soft and creamy of foie gras along with other dishes such as foie gras terrine with cherry port jelly, foie gras mussed in mini cone, cream of mushroom flavors with foie gras, snow fish with foie gras emulsion, beef tenderloin Rossini with foie gras and balsamic sauce, pan seared foie gras, roasted wagyu prime ribs, pan fried beef tenderloin Rossini and many more.
Our culinary team led by Somchai Deeying, Executive Chef is preparing great items from premium ingredients all over the world to make your Friday night special with a buffet of finest imported wagyu beef and foie gras from 18.00 to 22.30 hrs, only at THB 1,890++ per person, (price is subject to government tax and service charges) including French Red and White wine all night long at The World restaurant, 24th floor of the hotel.
