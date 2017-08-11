Family Duathlon 2017 is Welcomed to Buriram, the City of Sports

กรุงเทพฯ--15 ส.ค.--Passion2Success

Buriram Province, announces its readiness for the international sporting event "BURIRUM International Family Duathlon 2017", a first-of-its-kind, in Thailand's world class exciting stadium, the Chang International Circuit and Buriram Castle, during 12th – 13th August 2017.

The event supports Buriram's "The City of Sport" campaign, which highlights that Buriram is not only famous for football and racing, but it is also ideal for organizing a wide range of international sporting events, including the Duathlon. Comprising various sports activities, the Family Duathlon is open for children and youth to take part in the competitions, as the Duathlon promotes the sports tourism model that Buriram is known for a long with its tourist attractions in addition to sports, both of which will boost the local economy and revenue.

BURIRUM International Family Duathlon 2017 is composed of two sports discipline in three sections: running, then biking, then finishing with run. The Duathlon is divided into three class competitions for individuals and teams, as follows:

1. Junior Duathlon, the first in Thailand to use international standards, for 6 – 8 and 9 – 11 years old children (run 500 m, bike 4.5 km and run 1km); 12 – 14 years old and 15 – 17 years old (run 2 km, bike 18 km and run 4.5 km) team; and there are also 6 – 11 years old and 12 – 17 year old teams as well.

2. Standard Duathlon, including men classed by ages at 18 – 29, 30 – 39, 40 – 49, 50 – 59 and 60 – 70 years old, and women classed as 18 – 29, 30 – 39 and 40-up years old, both of which run 5 km, bike 44 km and run 10 km.

All categories offer great prizes. More information is available at Https://www.facebook.com/pg/BuriramDuathlon/