Special Admiration for my Mom

Special Admiration for my MomGeneral Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 15:42
Join our Mother's Day campaign and win wonderful prizes that you can enjoy together with Mom, your first best friend ever in the whole wide world! Simply post a photo of you and your Mom and tell us at least three things that you admire most about her. Nine winners will be selected to win great prizes including two nights of complimentary stay with breakfast for two and many other fantastic surprises. Start posting your photo from Friday, 8th until 11th August 2017. Winners will be announced on 12 August 2017 as our way of honoring and celebrating all the lovely Moms out there on Mother's Day!
Latest Press Release
การประชุมวิชาการ The 11th International Congress of the International Society of Hemodialysis (ISHD 2017) นพ.ปิยะสกล สกลสัตยาทร (กลาง) รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงสาธารณสุข ให้เกียรติเป็นประธานเปิดการประชุมวิชาการ The 11th International Congress of the...
After an intense 10-day competition, the Top Winners of the Maybank Go Ahead. Challenge (MGAC) 2017 were revealed at its Gala Dinner, held in Kuala Lumpur. MGAC is Maybank's award-winning, multi-disciplinary talent acquisition and recruitment programme....
H.E. Mrs. Chua Siew San, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore in Thailand, hosted a reception in celebration of the 52nd National Day of the Republic of Singapore at the Grand Ballroom, Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok recently. Distinguished joining the...
H.E. Mrs. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, was an honorary guest at a welcome dinner for participants attending the "Pan Pacific and Southeast Asia Women's Association International Mid-Term Council Meeting", organised by the Pan...
This August 12, foodpanda Thailand invites families to express their love for mum by treating her with delicious, healthy meals sent straight to her door. There's no greater expression of love than the gift of good health. That is why foodpanda have...