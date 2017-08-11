Special Admiration for my Mom

Bangkok--11 Aug--Dusit Thani Pattaya

Join our Mother's Day campaign and win wonderful prizes that you can enjoy together with Mom, your first best friend ever in the whole wide world! Simply post a photo of you and your Mom and tell us at least three things that you admire most about her. Nine winners will be selected to win great prizes including two nights of complimentary stay with breakfast for two and many other fantastic surprises. Start posting your photo from Friday, 8th until 11th August 2017. Winners will be announced on 12 August 2017 as our way of honoring and celebrating all the lovely Moms out there on Mother's Day!

On Mother's Day 12 August, 9 winners will be selected to win these prizes:

1. Two nights of complimentary stay at Dusit Thani Pattaya in Deluxe Sea Viewwith breakfast for two persons

2. Complimentary Swedish Massage for 60 Minutes courtesy of Devarana Spa, Pattaya

3. Dining Vouchers for Saturday Night BBQ Buffet, The Peak Chinese Restaurant,The Bay Italian Restaurant and Dusit Gourmet

So post a photo of you and your Mom on our fan page and make sure you tell us at least 3 things that youadmire most about her. Last day for posting of photos is on Friday, 11 August.